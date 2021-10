Three farmers were booked for stealing canal water in a nearby village on Wednesda

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Three farmers were booked for stealing canal water in a nearby village on Wednesday.

On the report of irrigation department, Chak Jhumra police registered cases againstMuhammad Anwar, Mustafa and Rafique, residents of Chak No 108-JB.