Three farmers get prizes in wheat growing competition

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull here on Sunday gave away cash prizes to three farmers for winning wheat growing competition in the district.

In a ceremony, the DC gave a cheque amounting Rs 300,000 to first position holder Muhammad Abid Khan of Tehsil Pattoki, Rs 200,000 to second position holder Azam Hussain of Tehsil Pattoki and Rs 100,000 to third position holder Ch Arshad Ali of Tehsil Kot Radha Kishan.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said the Punjab government was utilizing all available resources for the welfare of farmers. Providing subsidies on agriculture tools, issuing kissan cards and holding agriculture growing competitions were evident that the government was providing relief to farming community to a great extent, she added.