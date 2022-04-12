Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

Three farmers were injured over irrigation dispute in the area of Tarkhani police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Three farmers were injured over irrigation dispute in the area of Tarkhani police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that two rival groups indulged in blunt firing over a dispute of irrigating their lands in Chak No.136-GB Sharqi.

As a result, three farmers including Elyas (50), Sajid Ali (35) and his young brother Abbas Ali (25) received bullet injuries and were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri where their condition was stated out of danger.

The police lodged a complaint and started investigation for arrest of the accused.