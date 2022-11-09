Three Female Beggars Held On Theft Charges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Buchiana police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three female beggars on the charge of theft in various houses of Chak No.655-GB.
A gang of female beggars allegedly entered different houses in Chak No.
655-GB and stole cash, gold ornaments and other valuables.
The villagers reportedly caught three beggar women red-handed while their male accomplices managed to fled the scene.
The villagers handed over the alleged thieves to the police.
Cases have been registered against the accused.