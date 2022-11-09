UrduPoint.com

Three Female Beggars Held On Theft Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Three female beggars held on theft charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Buchiana police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three female beggars on the charge of theft in various houses of Chak No.655-GB.

A gang of female beggars allegedly entered different houses in Chak No.

655-GB and stole cash, gold ornaments and other valuables.

The villagers reportedly caught three beggar women red-handed while their male accomplices managed to fled the scene.

The villagers handed over the alleged thieves to the police.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

