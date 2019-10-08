UrduPoint.com
Three Female Foreigner Prisoners Kill Woman Constable In Hub Jail

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 08:33 PM

Three female foreigner prisoners kill woman constable in Hub Jail

A woman constable was tortured to death by three foreign female prisoners at the Hub Central Jail Gadani in Lasbela district late Monday night

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :A woman constable was tortured to death by three foreign female prisoners at the Hub Central Jail Gadani in Lasbela district late Monday night.

According to Jail Superintendent Shakeel Baloch, 23-year-old Constable Zoya was on duty in the jail when she was attacked by the three prisoners. They tortured and then strangulated her to death.

He said the prisoners had been arrested under the Foreigners Act.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Home Minister Mir ZiaUllah Longove took notice of the incident and asked the officials concerned to submit a report.

He said the incident was occurred due to the negligence of officials and directed the relevant authorities to take strict action against those found responsible, according to a press release.

