UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Female School Heads Suspended Over Tree Cutting Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 02:49 PM

Three female school heads suspended over tree cutting issue

Secretary Education South Punjab, Dr Ehtisham Anwar suspended three female school heads over the issue to tree cutting at their respective schools here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Education South Punjab, Dr Ehtisham Anwar suspended three female school heads over the issue to tree cutting at their respective schools here on Monday.

Taking action on the public complaints of tree cutting from schools, Secretary Education directed district education officer Muzaffargarh to suspend school head of Government Girls Primary School Rampur, Razia Sultana, government girls primary school Waryanwala, Zahra Hameed and school head of government girls primary school Wasanwala, Nasreen Kosar.

The alleged school teachers reported concerned officers that trimming of trees was being done in their schools but they allegedly sold the trees instead of trimming .

District education officer also ordered an inquiry against the school heads.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Rampur Muzaffargarh From Government

Recent Stories

COMSATS-Afghanistan scientific cooperation ties st ..

2 minutes ago

SC issues notice to NAB in former DG Parks Liaqat ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l Day of Rural Women to be marked on Thursday

2 minutes ago

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Imposing Personal ..

2 minutes ago

385 new coronavirus cases reported; 10 deaths in p ..

6 minutes ago

IRSA releases 117,300 cusecs water

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.