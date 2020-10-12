Three female school heads suspended over tree cutting issue

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Education South Punjab, Dr Ehtisham Anwar suspended three female school heads over the issue to tree cutting at their respective schools here on Monday.

Taking action on the public complaints of tree cutting from schools, Secretary Education directed district education officer Muzaffargarh to suspend school head of Government Girls Primary School Rampur, Razia Sultana, government girls primary school Waryanwala, Zahra Hameed and school head of government girls primary school Wasanwala, Nasreen Kosar.

The alleged school teachers reported concerned officers that trimming of trees was being done in their schools but they allegedly sold the trees instead of trimming .

District education officer also ordered an inquiry against the school heads.