Three female students of UoM complete MPhil in mathematics

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The student of University of Malakand (UoM) Sana Tahir has completed her MPhil and successfully defended the thesis, titled "Bernstein Type Spectral Method for Numerical Solutions of Fractional Differential Equations" under supervision of Dr. Kamal Shah, Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics UoM and Co-Supervisor Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Associate Professor.

A UoM press release said on Thursday that the External Examiner was Dr Gouhar Ali from Islamia College University Peshawar.

It said Hafsa Naz, also successfully defended her MPhil thesis, titled "Legendre Spectral Method For Some Families of Fractional Differential Equations" under the supervision of Dr Kamal Shah, and co-supervision of Dr.

Muhammad Sarwar.

The External Examiner was Dr Zia Bashir from Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

Another female student of the university Roshan Ara, the third MPhil scholar also successfully defended her thesis, titled "Persistence and Extinction of Stochastic Cholera Epidemic Model" under the supervision of Dr Saeed Ahmad, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, UoM. The External Examiner was Dr Muhammad Adil Khan from the University of Peshawar.

The Chairman, Department of Mathematics, UoM Dr Imtiaz Ahmad & Faculty members have congratulated the MPhil scholars & research supervisors for this achievement.