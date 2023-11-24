Open Menu

Three Fertilizer Dealers Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Three fertilizer dealers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Three persons were arrested for selling fertilizers at higher-than-fixed rate, here on Friday.

According to official sources,Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Capt(retd) Shoaib Ali,a team of agriculture department visited various areas of tehsil Sahiwal and found Muhammad Usman, Ahmad Khan and Ghulam Akbar fertilizer dealers selling urea fertilizer at high rates.

The team also got registered cases against the dealers and also imposed hefty on them as well.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sahiwal Sargodha

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

4 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

13 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

13 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

13 hours ago
Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

13 hours ago
 Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

13 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

13 hours ago
 Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghu ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad chairs meeting to ..

13 hours ago
 PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's eco ..

PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's economy: Pakistan Peoples Party C ..

14 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan