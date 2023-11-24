Three fertilizer dealers booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Three persons were arrested for selling fertilizers at higher-than-fixed rate, here on Friday.

According to official sources,Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Capt(retd) Shoaib Ali,a team of agriculture department visited various areas of tehsil Sahiwal and found Muhammad Usman, Ahmad Khan and Ghulam Akbar fertilizer dealers selling urea fertilizer at high rates.

The team also got registered cases against the dealers and also imposed hefty on them as well.