Three fertilizer dealers fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration fined three fertilizers shops accused of over charging here on Friday.

According to spokesperson,price control magistrate and Assistant Director Agriculture department Sargodha Aslam Khan on early Friday launched a comprehensive crackdown against artificial shortage creators of fertilizers and over charging.

They raided various areas including Dhrema, 46 adda area and pull 111 areas and imposed fine of Rs.20,000 rupees to three fertilizer dealers over different violations.