Three Fertilizer Dealers Held Over Hoarding, Selling Fertilizer On High Prices

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 04:50 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Agriculture department launched crackdown against fertilizer hoarders and caught three dealers over hoarding and selling fertilizers on higher prices on Sunday.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Deputy Director Agriculture Rana Maqsood Ahmad carried out operation at Mouza Manwala Sardarpur road Kabirwala and recovered thousands of fertilizer bags stocked by the dealers and also sale it on rates fixed by the government.

The team caught three fertilizer dealers and handed over to local police. The police registered case against two dealers namely Rashid Mahmood and Hassan Raza.

Deputy Director agriculture said that growers were backbone in country's economy and added that providing relief and fertilizers on fixed rates to them was top priority.

He further said that raids were being made against fertilizer hoarders across the district as those involved in looting the growers didn't deserve any tolerance.

