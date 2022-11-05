UrduPoint.com

Three Fertilizer Dealers, One Brick Kiln Fined

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Three fertilizer dealers, one brick kiln fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Mudasir Mumtaz on Saturday launched a crackdown against those fertilizer dealers who were selling fertilizer against control rates.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner while taking the action against profiteering mafia imposed fine of Rs,150,000 on three fertilizer dealers in the city over artificial inflation.

Meanwhile, Mudasir Mumtaz also inspected various brick kilns across the city and imposed Rs 250,000 on a brick kiln owner for not converting his unit into zigzag technology.

The AC said that crackdown against profiteers and hoarders would continueon daily basis.

Related Topics

Technology Fine Sargodha

Recent Stories

Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Z ..

Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Zubair Niazi

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th November 2022

2 hours ago
 World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics t ..

World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics to adopt Neurology to serve man ..

4 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

12 hours ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.