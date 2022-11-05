Three fertilizer dealers, one brick kiln fined

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Mudasir Mumtaz on Saturday launched a crackdown against those fertilizer dealers who were selling fertilizer against control rates.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner while taking the action against profiteering mafia imposed fine of Rs,150,000 on three fertilizer dealers in the city over artificial inflation.

Meanwhile, Mudasir Mumtaz also inspected various brick kilns across the city and imposed Rs 250,000 on a brick kiln owner for not converting his unit into zigzag technology.

The AC said that crackdown against profiteers and hoarders would continueon daily basis.