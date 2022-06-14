Three fertilizer sale point set up at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :District administration has set up three fertilizer sale point at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed to provide fertilizers to farmers on controlled rates on Monday.

As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, three fertilizer sale points have been set up by keeping in the view the facilitation for local farmers. The farmers would be provided fertilizers on controlled rates Rs 1850 per bag.

Inaugurating the sale points, Assistant Commissioner Naeem Bashir said that deputy commissioner has directed officers concerned to visit fertilizer sale points on daily basis to monitor supply and sale of the fertilizers.

He said that government has directed for maximum facilitation for farmers to ensure availability of fertilizer.

The assistant commissioner said that fertilizer dealers have been directed to avoid hoarding and profiteering of fertilizer otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.