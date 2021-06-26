UrduPoint.com
Three FESCO Employees Dismissed

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 03:37 PM

FESCO General Manager (Operations) Ehsan Elahi has removed three employees from service and punished five others including Xen and SDO on the charge of their negligence which caused electrocution of a lineman in Jaranwala subdivision

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :FESCO General Manager (Operations) Ehsan Elahi has removed three employees from service and punished five others including Xen and SDO on the charge of their negligence which caused electrocution of a lineman in Jaranwala subdivision.

FESCO spokesman said on Saturday that Lineman (LM) Ashiq Ali of Jaranwala Subdivision had died of electrocution during duty a few months ago and the matter was probed by General Manager (Operations) Ehsan Elahi.

During the inquiry, 8 FESCO employees were found guilty of negligence which caused electrocution of the ill-fated lineman.

Therefore, the GM removed three employees from service. Those removed from service include: ALM Muhammad Zeeshan, Fitter grid station Ghulam Muhiyuddin and lineman Muhammad Ehsan.

The GM attached two-year service of Xen Nadeem Sajid and SDO Anees Bhatti besides awardingvarious punishments to line foreman Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Basharat and line superintendentMehran Babar.

