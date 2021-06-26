Three FESCO employees dismissed

FESCO General Manager (Operations) Ehsan Elahi has removed three employees from service and punished five others including Xen and SDO on the charge of their negligence which caused electrocution of a lineman in Jaranwala subdivision

FESCO spokesman said on Saturday that Lineman (LM) Ashiq Ali of Jaranwala Subdivision had died of electrocution during duty a few months ago and the matter was probed by General Manager (Operations) Ehsan Elahi.

During the inquiry, 8 FESCO employees were found guilty of negligence which caused electrocution of the ill-fated lineman.

Therefore, the GM removed three employees from service. Those removed from service include: ALM Muhammad Zeeshan, Fitter grid station Ghulam Muhiyuddin and lineman Muhammad Ehsan.

The GM attached two-year service of Xen Nadeem Sajid and SDO Anees Bhatti besides awardingvarious punishments to line foreman Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Basharat and line superintendentMehran Babar.