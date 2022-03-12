UrduPoint.com

Three Fesco Employees Suspended

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2022 | 04:33 PM

Three Fesco employees suspended

The chief engineer operations of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) suspended three employees on charges of negligence and delinquency

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The chief engineer operations of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) suspended three employees on charges of negligence and delinquency.

A Fesco spokesman said the chief engineer operations received complaints that in charge C-type Stores Zakir Hussain Shah, Line Man Athar Riaz and Crane Operator Muhammad Ejaz were abusing powers and involved in negligence and delinquency.

During an initial probe, the employees were suspended and further action against them wasunderway,the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Man

Recent Stories

No-confidence motion: PML-Q still confused

No-confidence motion: PML-Q still confused

10 minutes ago
 Rejected elements gathered to impede development p ..

Rejected elements gathered to impede development process: Farrukh Habib

3 minutes ago
 Two members gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles reco ..

Two members gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered

3 minutes ago
 Paralympians fear for future of winter sports as c ..

Paralympians fear for future of winter sports as climate change takes hold

3 minutes ago
 NHA starts construction work on Kalash valley's ro ..

NHA starts construction work on Kalash valley's roads

3 minutes ago
 FO demands explanation from India over accidental ..

FO demands explanation from India over accidental missile firing into Pakistan's ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>