Three Fesco employees suspended

The chief engineer operations of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) suspended three employees on charges of negligence and delinquency

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The chief engineer operations of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) suspended three employees on charges of negligence and delinquency.

A Fesco spokesman said the chief engineer operations received complaints that in charge C-type Stores Zakir Hussain Shah, Line Man Athar Riaz and Crane Operator Muhammad Ejaz were abusing powers and involved in negligence and delinquency.

During an initial probe, the employees were suspended and further action against them wasunderway,the spokesman added.