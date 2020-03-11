Three filtration plants sealed in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three unauthorised water filtration plants in different areas of the city,said FDA spokesperson here on Wednesday.

An enforcement team headed by Director Inspection Mehr Ayub sealed Al-Shifa Water Filtration Plant, Big-Pure Water Filtration Plant in Ghulam Muhammadabad ,as well as Indus Filtration Plant in Faizabad.

Director General FDA, Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has warned that all water filtration plants installed without NoC will be sealed and legal action will be taken against violators.