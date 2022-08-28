UrduPoint.com

Three Firework Dealers Held With Ample Quantity Of Fireworks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Three firework dealers held with ample quantity of fireworks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Dolat Gate police have arrested three firework dealers and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the Dolat Gate police under the supervision of SP City Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza launched a crackdown against fireworks.

The team arrested three notorious dealers Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Faisal and Tariq Javed.

The police have also recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from their possession and registered separate cases against them.

The CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider has directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against firework dealers and drug dealers on daily basis, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

2 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

11 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

11 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

11 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.