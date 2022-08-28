Three firework dealers held with ample quantity of fireworks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Dolat Gate police have arrested three firework dealers and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the Dolat Gate police under the supervision of SP City Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza launched a crackdown against fireworks.

The team arrested three notorious dealers Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Faisal and Tariq Javed.

The police have also recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from their possession and registered separate cases against them.

The CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider has directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against firework dealers and drug dealers on daily basis, police sources added.