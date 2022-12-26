Three fireworks dealers held with ample quantity of fireworks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Gungmandi police arrested three fireworks dealers and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from their possession during a crackdown, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, Gungmandi Police under the supervision of SHO Gungmandi Police Station launched a crackdown against fireworks.

The team arrested three dealers Zeeshan, Raheel and Husnain.

The Police also recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from their possession and registered separate cases against them.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya directed the officers concerned to continue the crackdown against fireworks dealers and drug dealers on daily basis, the spokesman added.