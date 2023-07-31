Open Menu

Three FIRs Registered Over Violations Of Anti-dengue SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 10:53 PM

The District Health Authority, under its ongoing anti-dengue drive on Monday, inspected various sites while three FIRs had been lodged against three people who did not take notice of the breeding larvae after being informed several times

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The District Health Authority, under its ongoing anti-dengue drive on Monday, inspected various sites while three FIRs had been lodged against three people who did not take notice of the breeding larvae after being informed several times.

According to a spokesman of the health authority, one FIR was lodged against the owner of Bismillah Hotel, Wajid Pervez in the Gujar Khan area over the detection of dengue larvae on hotel premises while two separate FIRs were lodged against two junkyards owners, Waris Khan and Naqib on finding of larvae in their water tanks.

He further said that strict action was being taken against the violators to save the public from the spread of dengue.

