Three Fish Diagnostic Laboratories Setup In South Punjab: Aquaculture Director

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Three fish diagnostic laboratories setup in South Punjab: Aquaculture Director

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Aquaculture Director Muhammad Abid Thursday said that fish diagnostic laboratories have been established in all three divisional headquarters of South Punjab and it would bring revolution in fish farming sector.

During his visit of the district here, Muhammad Abid said that these fish diagnostic laboratories would provide easy assessment of soil and water, adding that it would also be helpful to fish farmers in case of any emergency like situation.

He said that facility of free ambulance service would also be provided to fish farmers besides the laboratories. He said that officials of fisheries department would visit fish farms to provide free examination of the farms.

The director added that these revolutionary steps would resolve the issues of fish farmers at their door step. He directed officers concerned to ensure all possible technical assistance to fish farmers and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

More Stories From Pakistan

