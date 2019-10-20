Three fish point sealed, six arrested

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority during checking on Sunday sealed three fish points near Sardaryab area while using china salt and arrested six persons not cleaning their points.

The Authority on a tip off raided the fish points, sealed three fish points while fined six others violating the Authority rules and arrested six owners.