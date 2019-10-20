UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Fish Point Sealed, Six Arrested

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority during checking on Sunday sealed three fish points near Sardaryab area while using china salt and arrested six persons not cleaning their points.

The Authority on a tip off raided the fish points, sealed three fish points while fined six others violating the Authority rules and arrested six owners.

