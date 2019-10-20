Three Fish Point Sealed, Six Arrested
Sun 20th October 2019
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority during checking on Sunday sealed three fish points near Sardaryab area while using china salt and arrested six persons not cleaning their points.
The Authority on a tip off raided the fish points, sealed three fish points while fined six others violating the Authority rules and arrested six owners.