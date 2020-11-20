Three fisheries mobile antagonistic laboratories to be completed in three years

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :A mega project of mobile diagnostic laboratories worth 16.341 million in three cities of Punjab to identify diseases of fish was underway which would be completed within three years.

Deputy Director Fisheries Department, Baqir Kazmi told APP on Friday that the Punjab Government has designed the project for Multan,Sargodha and Gujranwala wherein laboratories would visit the farms to identify any disease and collecting water samples for further tests.

He stated fish farms were sprawling on 30,000 acres in Muzaffargarh and 18,000 acres piece of land in Multan adding that these cities were hub of fish farming.

The project was under execution for the last one year,the DD fisheries said and added that one unit of the lab in Multan would be much beneficial for South Punjab.

"Normally,the fish does not develop any major disease and if it is about to die for some reason as it gets out of water,"he informed.

The fish farmers build farms on small area for getting more production.

About rearing of Tilapia fish,Mr Kazmi said that it was a brackish water fish adding that first export processing unit has been established in Muzaffargarh.

Fish meat of high quality would be exported through the unit,he hoped.