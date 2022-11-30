Three flour mills fined

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Three flour mills were sealed and fined for producing sub-standard flour, according to official of the Punjab food Authority (PFA).

A fine of Rs 300,000 was imposed collectively on Al- Ramzan Flour Mills, Al- Razzaq Flour Mills and Mashad Flour Mills, operating in Khanewal and Lodhran districts.

Deputy Director Food Asif Raza launched crackdown on reports of embezzlement by the flour mills in official quota.

Asif Raza said that the Authority had also thwarted attempt of inter-provincial smuggling of hundreds of flour bags in past few days.