Three flour mills fined, wheat quota suspended

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Task Force Food Department has imposed fine on three flour mills while suspended wheat quota of another and issued show cause notices and warning to various others over violations of flour quota here on Monday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Director Food Multan Division Asif Raza, the task force raided at different flour sale points and flour mills for inspection of flour record and found three flour mills included Ghausia Flour Mill, Al-Hafiz flour mill and Data Flour mill involved in supplying less flour against the government wheat quota.

The team imposed fine of Rs 86000, Rs 86,000 and Rs 236,000 respectively on the mills.

The task teams also suspended government wheat quota of Data Flour Mill for two days and also issued show cause notices to five other flour mills over violations.

In a statement issued here, Deputy Director Food Asif Raza said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure uninterrupted flour supply to masses and said that strict action was being taken over violations.

He said that food controllers of all four districts of the region have been directed to strictly monitor the flour supply from sale points and flour mills in their respective districts.