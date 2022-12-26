UrduPoint.com

Three Flour Mills Fined, Wheat Quota Suspended

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Three flour mills fined, wheat quota suspended

Task Force Food Department has imposed fine on three flour mills while suspended wheat quota of another and issued show cause notices and warning to various others over violations of flour quota here on Monday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Task Force Food Department has imposed fine on three flour mills while suspended wheat quota of another and issued show cause notices and warning to various others over violations of flour quota here on Monday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Director Food Multan Division Asif Raza, the task force raided at different flour sale points and flour mills for inspection of flour record and found three flour mills included Ghausia Flour Mill, Al-Hafiz flour mill and Data Flour mill involved in supplying less flour against the government wheat quota.

The team imposed fine of Rs 86000, Rs 86,000 and Rs 236,000 respectively on the mills.

The task teams also suspended government wheat quota of Data Flour Mill for two days and also issued show cause notices to five other flour mills over violations.

In a statement issued here, Deputy Director Food Asif Raza said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure uninterrupted flour supply to masses and said that strict action was being taken over violations.

He said that food controllers of all four districts of the region have been directed to strictly monitor the flour supply from sale points and flour mills in their respective districts.

Related Topics

Multan Fine Sale All From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic p ..

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic plan 2026

55 minutes ago
 NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness ..

NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness Audit 2022-23

52 minutes ago
 Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on D ..

Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on Dec 27

52 minutes ago
 Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures pos ..

Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures posing threat to public lives

52 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor calls on President

Sindh Governor calls on President

52 minutes ago
 UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.