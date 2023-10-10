Three flour mills sealed for adulteration

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Food department on Tuesday sealed three flour mills in the provincial capital over allegedly grinding rice and millet with wheat and cancelled the licenses.

The teams of food department inspected the flour mills located on Charrsada Road and GT Road and found adulteration in wheat grinding and supplying the same to the market.

Assistant Food Controller Jamshed Afridi said the provision of quality food items to the citizens is the priority of the Food Department and there would be no compromise on the quality of food products.

He said that the adulteration mafia would be dealt with strictly and the officials of the food department have been instructed to check the food factories and outlets on a daily basis.

APP/adi