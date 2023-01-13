Three-fold funds released for education initiatives, says CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said on Friday the funds released for education initiatives had been tripled for improving the quality of education.

In an official statement to the media here, he said that in the last fiscal year, "We had released Rs.

300 million" to date for education reforms, adding that this year Rs. 922 million were released.

He highlighted that the "three folds increase underlines our prioritization" for human resource development in Gilgit-Baltistan.