Open Menu

Three Food Outlets Fined

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Three food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed a total fine Rs 135,000 on

three food outlets over poor hygienic conditions in Mianwali district.

According to a press release issued by the PFA spokesman, the PFA team conducted

a series of operations against food outlets in Mianwali district in order to check quality of

food items.

The said the operations were conducted on Bilokhel road where multiple food points

were inspected. Three food outlets were fined a total of Rs135,000 due to extremely poor

hygienic conditions.

Moreover, a milk shop was fined after its sample failed to meet quality standards.

As a result, 150 litres of adulterated milk was discarded on the spot.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufactu ..

RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Ur ..

Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..

1 hour ago
 Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in ..

Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025

1 hour ago
 Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slov ..

Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador

2 hours ago
 ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty ..

ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to stre ..

UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership

2 hours ago
Korea logs record high current account surplus in ..

Korea logs record high current account surplus in June

2 hours ago
 UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatig ..

UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoi ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results ..

ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth

4 hours ago
 July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientis ..

July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan