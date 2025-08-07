Three food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed a total fine Rs 135,000 on

three food outlets over poor hygienic conditions in Mianwali district.

According to a press release issued by the PFA spokesman, the PFA team conducted

a series of operations against food outlets in Mianwali district in order to check quality of

food items.

The said the operations were conducted on Bilokhel road where multiple food points

were inspected. Three food outlets were fined a total of Rs135,000 due to extremely poor

hygienic conditions.

Moreover, a milk shop was fined after its sample failed to meet quality standards.

As a result, 150 litres of adulterated milk was discarded on the spot.