Three Food Points Sealed, Fine Imposed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:25 PM

The team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed three food points and imposed fine of Rs 80,500 on others for violating health laws

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed three food points and imposed fine of Rs 80,500 on others for violating health laws.

The team during inspection found rotten fruits, chemicals, insects and unhygienic environment at Adnan Afzal Murabah unit and sealed it.

The team also sealed Umar Farooq Egg traders for selling rotten eggs and non-availability of record and poor storage condition.

A milk shop was also sealed by the team over poor cleanliness arrangements.

Separately, food safety teams imposed fine Rs 57,000 for different violations on food outlets in district Jhang.

