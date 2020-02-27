Three food points sealed in Faisalabad

Food safety teams sealed three food points over poor cleanliness and adulteration in the division on Thursday

According to the official source, the teams imposed Rs 95,500 fine on various food outlets over violations of different health laws.

The teams sealed Asad Foods Production Unit, Al-Hafiz Chilli Store in Jhang, and Madina Flour Chakki in Toba Tek Singh and also got registered a case against its owner.

The teams also seized expired items, 400 liters oil, species, colours and other items.

The teams also served warning notices to several other food outlets.