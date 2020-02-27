UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Food Points Sealed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:09 PM

Three food points sealed in Faisalabad

Food safety teams sealed three food points over poor cleanliness and adulteration in the division on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) -:Food safety teams sealed three food points over poor cleanliness and adulteration in the division on Thursday.

According to the official source, the teams imposed Rs 95,500 fine on various food outlets over violations of different health laws.

The teams sealed Asad Foods Production Unit, Al-Hafiz Chilli Store in Jhang, and Madina Flour Chakki in Toba Tek Singh and also got registered a case against its owner.

The teams also seized expired items, 400 liters oil, species, colours and other items.

The teams also served warning notices to several other food outlets.

Related Topics

Poor Oil Fine Jhang Toba Tek Singh Flour

Recent Stories

Moving close to the resolution of Kashmir issue: D ..

34 seconds ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) extends stay order regardi ..

3 minutes ago

Australia's Warner back as Hyderabad captain after ..

3 minutes ago

Strasbourg fire kills five

3 minutes ago

Virus quarantines must be 'proportionate', respect ..

3 minutes ago

S.Korea's central bank cuts 2020 economic growth o ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.