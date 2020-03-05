UrduPoint.com
Three Food Points Sealed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:05 PM

Three food points sealed in Faisalabad

Food Safety Teams sealed three food outlets over poor cleanliness arrangements and use of substandard oil

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) -:Food Safety Teams sealed three food outlets over poor cleanliness arrangements and use of substandard oil.

Official source said here on Thursday the teams conducted raid at various food outlets and sealed Shabir Dairy Farm at Harcharnpura, Roll and Bite and Moods pizzas,besides imposing fine of various others and seized huge quantity of expired items and dumped the same.

