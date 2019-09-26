UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Food Points Sealed, Rs 96000 Fine Imposed On Others

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:37 PM

Three food points sealed, Rs 96000 fine imposed on others

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed three food points and imposed Rs 96000 fine on many others on different violations of pure food act in south Punjab districts on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed three food points and imposed Rs 96000 fine on many others on different violations of pure food act in south Punjab districts on Thursday.

Two groceries, one each in Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur, besides a sweets shop in Khanewal were sealed during raids by food safety teams, said in a press release.

Many other food shops were burdened with overall fine worth Rs 96000 on different violations while others were issued warnings.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Khanewal

Recent Stories

5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Istanbul, injures ..

1 minute ago

Stock markets climb on upbeat Trump trade comments ..

3 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister loses new parliamentary vote, ov ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visits J ..

3 minutes ago

Sudan Closes Border With Libya, Central African Re ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-dengue awareness walk held

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.