Three food points sealed, Rs 96000 fine imposed on others

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed three food points and imposed Rs 96000 fine on many others on different violations of pure food act in south Punjab districts on Thursday.

Two groceries, one each in Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur, besides a sweets shop in Khanewal were sealed during raids by food safety teams, said in a press release.

Many other food shops were burdened with overall fine worth Rs 96000 on different violations while others were issued warnings.