UrduPoint.com

Three Foreign Inmates Allowed Consulate Access

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Three foreign inmates allowed consulate access

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Three foreign prisoners serving their sentences under the Foreign Act detained in the Central Jail Quetta have been transferred to Gadani Central Jail for consulate access.

"After completion of the necessary proceedings of the Federal Review board, they will be transferred to their respective consulate," Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said here on Tuesday.

A 38-year-old woman Waheeda Begum , resident of Assam, India, along with her son and two other men were arrested by the FIA officials from border area of Pakistan.

"In the FIR No. 33/2022 registered under Section 3/14 of the Foreign Act, the accused were fined and sentenced, which they completed," Dr Ruababa said adding that under the jail SOPs, the detained foreign inmates were sent to the foreign drop point from Quetta Central Jail to Gadani Jail.

Subsequently, Waheeda Begum, her young son and two other Indian prisoners, Faiz Khan and Shah Jahan, were transferred from Central Jail Quetta to Foreign Drop Point Gadani Jail where these prisoners will be given access to the Indian consular authorities and sent back to their country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Quetta Jail Young Federal Investigation Agency Border Women FIR From

Recent Stories

World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave o ..

World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave of Innovation in Education&#039 ..

46 minutes ago
 LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sh ..

LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N President

57 minutes ago
 OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of t ..

OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of the President-elect of Nigeria

57 minutes ago
 "The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Ma ..

"The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Magtymguly Fragi" Will Be Includ ..

1 hour ago
 Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move ..

Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move for Yasin Malik’s sentence

1 hour ago
 Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturin ..

Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturing sector’s strengths at ‘M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.