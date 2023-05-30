Three foreign inmates allowed consulate access

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Three foreign prisoners serving their sentences under the Foreign Act detained in the Central Jail Quetta have been transferred to Gadani Central Jail for consulate access.

"After completion of the necessary proceedings of the Federal Review board, they will be transferred to their respective consulate," Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said here on Tuesday.

A 38-year-old woman Waheeda Begum , resident of Assam, India, along with her son and two other men were arrested by the FIA officials from border area of Pakistan.

"In the FIR No. 33/2022 registered under Section 3/14 of the Foreign Act, the accused were fined and sentenced, which they completed," Dr Ruababa said adding that under the jail SOPs, the detained foreign inmates were sent to the foreign drop point from Quetta Central Jail to Gadani Jail.

Subsequently, Waheeda Begum, her young son and two other Indian prisoners, Faiz Khan and Shah Jahan, were transferred from Central Jail Quetta to Foreign Drop Point Gadani Jail where these prisoners will be given access to the Indian consular authorities and sent back to their country.