Three foreigners among four killed in KU blast: AIG Memon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Karachi Police Chief AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday said three foreigners and a Pakistani national were killed in a van blast here at the Karachi University.

Talking to the media after visiting the blast site, Ghulam Nabi Memon said police technical teams were working to determine the nature of blast. video footages were also being examined for the purpose.

The additional inspector of police (AIG) said four persons were also injured in the blast, who were shifted to a hospital, while the bodies were moved to the Chippa Mortuary.

He said it was tragic that the blast occurred in a van carrying university teachers.

To a question, he said a private security guard, a foreigner and Rangers personnel were among the injured.

The AIG said the police along with other law enforcement agencies were trying their best to provide ample security at the Karachi University. "We will further beef up the security measures," he added.