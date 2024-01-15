Three found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Three persons were found dead in the areas of two police stations during the last 24 hours.

A police report said that a 45-year-old man was found dead near Chak No 225-RB while another person about 35 was found from Dhudiwala, Jarranwala road in Saddar police limits.

Third body, about 45, was recovered from a pond in the precinct of Roshan Wala bypass.

All the bodies, yet to be identified, were removed to the mortuary unit of Allied hospital.