Three found dead in a house in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Three persons including two women were found dead in a house under mysterious circumstances in the Bhagbanpura police limits on Monday.

Police shifted the bodies to the morgue for autopsy .The deceased were identified as Waqas Ali (26), Razia Bibi (40)and Mustafira Kaleem (15).

Further investigation was underway,said police.