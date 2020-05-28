Three found dead in city in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Thu 28th May 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) -:Three persons including a woman were found dead in separate parts of the city on Thursday.

Local people spotted body of young boy near Karim town, Batala Colony and informed concerned police.

The police team shifted the body to mortuary of Allied Hospital and made announcements in area mosques. However the body was yet to be identified.

Another body of about 45 year old man was found in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area. It was shifted to mortuary.

Meanwhile, a woman's body was spotted in a canal near Ravi milk plant, Jarranwala. Local police and rescuers fished out the body .The deceased woman was yet to be identified.

According to Rescue 1122, the body was 3 to 4 days old and showed many marks of torture. It was shifted to THQ hospital.

