Three Found Dead In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:05 PM

The police recovered three bodies from various parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) -:The police recovered three bodies from various parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said a passersby spotted corpses in Malikpur Stop, Abdullah Pur and Eidgah Road Gulberg and informed area police.

The police took all the three bodies into custody and so far one was identified as Moeen about thirty,resident of Akbar Town.

Efforts were underway to identify remaining male bodies.

