Three fraudster women arrested, looted money recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :A woman was deprived of her money by three fraudster women in a Ching-chi rickshaw however the police in prompt action arrested the cheater women and recovered the looted money.

According to police, a woman lodged a report that she was travelling in a Chingchi rickshaw when a female passenger woman started vomiting.

She said another woman grabbed her purse during the situation and stole Rs 24,000 from the purse.

She said all three women and the driver were involved in stealing her money. The police along with lady constable staff raided houses in Kachi Muhallah and Gharibabad and arrested the three fraudster women.

The arrested women were identified as Zainab, Kainaat, and Ruqayya. The police also recovered the stolen money which they had distributed among themselves. A case was registered against them and the recovered amount was returned to the complainant woman.