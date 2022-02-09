UrduPoint.com

Three Fraudsters Arrested For Duping People With False Promise Of Jobs In NAB

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 06:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Intelligence Wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested three accused including Shahid Ali Rajpar, Asad Ali, Khalid Mirani on the allegations of issuing fake appointment letters in NAB and handed them over to the police.

According to NAB spokesman, the action has been taken on the direction of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal. Legal action would be initiated against the accused after registration of the FIR.

According to the details, a person has contacted the NAB claiming that he has the appointment letters for the posts of Data Entry Operator (BS-14) and Deputy Messenger (Naib Qasid) (BS-5).

Upon verification by the NAB, it was found that the NAB had not issued any letter regarding the appointment to the said posts.

The NAB Intelligence Wing investigated the matter and arrested three accused Shahid Ali Rajpar, Asad Ali and Khalid Mirani and handed them over to the police for onward action.

Chairman, NAB has already issued strict instructions to the intelligence wing of NAB that those who use the name of NAB to deceive the people by issuing fake appointment letters in NAB through through fake documents and looting the people by posing them as fake officers of NAB, should be handed over to police.

The intelligence wing of NAB has so far arrested 13 fake officers of NAB and handed them over to the police.

The Chairman NAB commended the excellent performance of the Intelligence Wing of NAB.

NAB once again warned the public in their best interest to be aware of forged documents and offer letters regarding appointment in NAB and verify all such suspicious documents.

The NAB officers were not authorised to call any accused or witness by telephone. Instead of any accused/witness required in personal appearance in connection with a case were called in writing.

If a person becomes a fake NAB officer and speaks to any person on the telephone, the NAB spokesperson should be informed so that it may be brought in the notice of the competent authority for disciplinary action against the diligent officer in accordance with the law.

The NAB Chairman has already issued instructions to all the regional bureaus that the accused or deponents involved in any case must not be contacted on telephone or summoned.

If any inquiry or investigation was intended to call an accused / witness in NAB as per law then an official letter was written for that purpose.

