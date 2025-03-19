Open Menu

Three Fraudsters Arrested For Exploiting Patients At LGH, PINS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:31 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The administration of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) has arrested three fraudsters involved in deceiving patients by charging them excessive fees for medical tests.

According to an LGH spokesperson on Wednesday, the suspects — identified as Sarfraz, Ahmed, and Ehsan—were operating from a private store outside the hospital, primarily targeting individuals from remote areas. They lured patients by promising immediate medical tests while charging them more than the government-prescribed fees.

The fraudulent activities came to light after multiple complaints were received from patients at both hospitals, including a case where a female patient specifically identified individuals involved in the scam. Acting swiftly, the hospital administration devised a strategy to interrogate the suspects, uncovering their illegal activities.

Following this, Medical Superintendents (MS) of LGH Dr. Faryad Hussain and Dr. Umar Ishaq of PINS promptly informed the hospital’s police post. This led to the immediate arrest of all three culprits. Additionally, on the request of Dr. Adnan Khalid, DMS Admin at PINS, a formal case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

In a joint statement, Principal LGH Professor Al-Fareed Zafar and ED PINS Professor Asif Bashir warned that strict legal action would be taken against any staff member found involved in fraudulent activities. They urged patients and their families to avoid dealing with unauthorized individuals for medical tests and instead directly contact hospital authorities to ensure they receive free healthcare services as per Punjab Government policies.

The hospital administration reaffirmed its commitment to providing transparent and high-quality healthcare services to all patients.

