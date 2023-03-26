UrduPoint.com

Three Fraudsters Held For Getting Free Flour On Fake Tokens

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Three fraudsters held for getting free flour on fake tokens

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Police arrested a gang of three fraudsters involved in getting free flour from distribution points through scanned fake tokens at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium flour distribution point on Sunday.

According to police sources, after getting information about a gang of fraudsters getting free flour bags from distribution points by providing a scanned fake token to women, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Model Town police station Chaudhry Nasir Mahmood, reached the spot.

The team identified a woman, getting free flour through the fake token and investigated her on the spot.

The woman brought the police team to a nearby place where the gang was sitting and the police team arrested Syed Tahir Abbas, Muhammad Shan and Muhammad Abbas residents of Village 457/EB. The police also recovered 20 fake tokens from their possession.

SHO Chaudhry Nasir Mahmood disclosed that the gang provided fake tokens to deserving people and asked them to bring free flour bags for them.

They collected the bags from the people and then sold them at high rates to shops and other places.

Police have started the investigations of the arrested outlaws and recovery of flour would be made from them, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Nasir Women Sunday From Flour

Recent Stories

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since ..

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since 2012 cross $10 billion mark

36 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign rec ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign records AED247 million and 13,000 ..

51 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.