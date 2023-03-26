Three fraudsters held for getting free flour on fake tokens

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Police arrested a gang of three fraudsters involved in getting free flour from distribution points through scanned fake tokens at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium flour distribution point on Sunday.

According to police sources, after getting information about a gang of fraudsters getting free flour bags from distribution points by providing a scanned fake token to women, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Model Town police station Chaudhry Nasir Mahmood, reached the spot.

The team identified a woman, getting free flour through the fake token and investigated her on the spot.

The woman brought the police team to a nearby place where the gang was sitting and the police team arrested Syed Tahir Abbas, Muhammad Shan and Muhammad Abbas residents of Village 457/EB. The police also recovered 20 fake tokens from their possession.

SHO Chaudhry Nasir Mahmood disclosed that the gang provided fake tokens to deserving people and asked them to bring free flour bags for them.

They collected the bags from the people and then sold them at high rates to shops and other places.

Police have started the investigations of the arrested outlaws and recovery of flour would be made from them, police sources added.