Three Fraudsters Held Over Depriving BISP Beneficiaries From Financial Aid

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Rajanpur team raided and caught a gang of fraudsters involved in depriving BISP beneficiaries from financial assistance through forgery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Rajanpur team raided and caught a gang of fraudsters involved in depriving BISP beneficiaries from financial assistance through forgery.

According to details, a group of cheaters used to withdraw the financial aid of widows and poor women through taking fingerprints and other documents of BISP beneficiaries on the name of survey.

Rajanpur police registered the case against the accused on the application of Director BISP Muhammad Fiaz Ahmad.

Police have arrested three accused of the gang and recovered the goods used for fraudulent.

DPO Rajanpur has formed special raiding team for the arrest of the other accused.

