UrduPoint.com

Three Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported In Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Three fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Health officials on Tuesday said that three new Coronavirus cases were reported in the Federal capital during the last 24 hours.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, one case was reported on Monday while seven cases were reported on Sunday.

He said that the figure remained high during the past months while the declining trend was observed in the last few days.

He added so far 135,130 cases were reported from the federal capital and 1,023 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 134,036 patients had been recovered completely.

He said that on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of the capital to control the transmission of the infection.

The official said that the local administration had prepared a plan to regularly examine the marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams to monitor the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that several local-level administrative decisions were being made to completely control the disease. He advised the citizens to follow precautionary measures to stop the increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Marriage Sunday Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly off days

Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly off days

4 minutes ago
 Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

33 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

33 minutes ago
 At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Afr ..

At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Africa - Reports

33 minutes ago
 Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

33 minutes ago
 French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will v ..

French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will vote for Macron

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.