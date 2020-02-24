Three fresh PhD scholars from UAF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has produced three more PhD scholars during last one month

A spokesman of the university told APP here on Monday that on the recommendations of the external examiners and after fulfilling all the requirements, the Vice Chancellor UAF gave directives to issue PhD degrees to three scholars who passed their final examinations for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) 2019. The PhDs produced by UAF has risen to 1881.

The scholars include Muhammad Atif Shabir s/o Muhammad Shabir Sajjad, from the Department of Agronomy, Hafiz Muhammad Waheed s/o Rehmat Ullah ,from the Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences, and Sadia Aslam d/o Muhammad Aslam from the National Institute of food Science and Technology UAF.

The titles of their thesis were "Improving fertilizer use efficiency and productivity of maize-maize crop rotation by organic amendments", "Development of genetic markers panel to predict growth potential in beetal goat", "Extraction and characterization of bioactive peptides/protein hydrolysate from fish waste and its utilization in broiler feed", respectively, the spokesman added.