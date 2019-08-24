Three friends drown, die in a canal while bathing

(@imziishan)

Three friends drowned in a canal and died while during bathing here on Saturday

Nankana Sahib (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) Three friends drowned in a canal and died while during bathing here on Saturday.According to media reports, three friends resident of Sheikhupura were picnicking in Nankana Sahib while on return they jumped into canal for bathing.

As a result high wave of water drowned them. Mohammad Yahya 26, Arsalan 24 and Mohammad Zubair 20 were including in perished persons.Rescue teams recovered their bodies and handed over to police. Dead bodies were handed over to the family members after completing medico legal formalities.