Three Friends Drowns In River Khyalee

Fri 13th August 2021 | 07:23 PM

Three friends drowns in River Khyalee

Three teenager friends drowned while taking bath to beat the heat in River Khyalee, district Charsadda on Friday, Rescue1122 sources reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Three teenager friends drowned while taking bath to beat the heat in River Khyalee, district Charsadda on Friday, Rescue1122 sources reported.

Talking to APP, Station House Incharge Charsadda informed that divers of Rescue 1122 reached the site after receiving information about the incident and started rescue operation.

All the three bodies were recovered and shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda.The deceased friends identified as Musa 16, Aziz 17, and Haris 17 belonged to Chughalpura area of Peshawar.

