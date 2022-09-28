Three friends killed in Totakan firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Unknown assailants late Tuesday night shot dead three friends in Matkani, Totakan area of Batkhela tehsil in Malakand district.

According to Malakand Levies, three friends from Totakan were on their way to village when assailants ambushed them near Matkani area and started indiscriminate firing on the car.

As a result of firing, all three lost their lives on the spot. They were identified as Shah Murad, Akhtar Ali Shah and Anas Khan.

The personnel of Malakand Levies soon after receiving information reached the site of the incident and shifted the dead bodies to Batkhela Hospital. Later the bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Malakand Leveis said that one of the deceased Shah Murad had an old family feud which could be the reason behind the killing.