Three From Bajaur Die In Lower Kohistan Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) At least three people lost their lives when their car fell into a deep gorge on Karakoram Highway in Lower Kohistan on Monday morning.
According to Rescue 1122, the ill-fated vehicle on the way to Gilgit from Bajaur when reached near Khokiyal Jijal in Lower Kohistan, fell into a deep gorge after its driver lost control over the vehicle due to slippery road conditions.
Soon after receiving information, the team of Rescue 1122 reached the site and started its operation.
Local people also joined the rescue activity and after some efforts, the dead bodies of three people were retrieved from the car’s wreckage.
The bodies were later shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Patan for medico legal procedure. Police said all the three people belonged to Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The dead were identified as Hayat Muhammad, son of Rehman Sayyed, Amanullah, son of Abdul Haq and Qari Abdul Majid, son of Abdur Rehman.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2024
FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's absence5 minutes ago
-
DFP urges international intervention to prevent bloodshed in IIOJK7 minutes ago
-
BEOE issues show cause notices to around 40 technical trade centers involved in fraud with people7 minutes ago
-
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals13 minutes ago
-
Transparent distribution of BISP’s quarterly installment underway:17 minutes ago
-
Omar holds BJP responsible for volatile situation in IIOJK17 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders urged to play imperative role to promote tolerance in society17 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring18 minutes ago
-
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad25 minutes ago
-
DFP urges international intervention to prevent bloodshed in IIOJK37 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 179,300 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Renowned scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad2 hours ago