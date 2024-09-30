Three from Bajaur die in Lower Kohistan accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) At least three people lost their lives when their car fell into a deep gorge on Karakoram Highway in Lower Kohistan on Monday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the ill-fated vehicle on the way to Gilgit from Bajaur when reached near Khokiyal Jijal in Lower Kohistan, fell into a deep gorge after its driver lost control over the vehicle due to slippery road conditions.

Soon after receiving information, the team of Rescue 1122 reached the site and started its operation.

Local people also joined the rescue activity and after some efforts, the dead bodies of three people were retrieved from the car’s wreckage.

The bodies were later shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Patan for medico legal procedure. Police said all the three people belonged to Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The dead were identified as Hayat Muhammad, son of Rehman Sayyed, Amanullah, son of Abdul Haq and Qari Abdul Majid, son of Abdur Rehman.

APP/vak