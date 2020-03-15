Three Front Desk Facilitation Counters established at Jeddah airport to facilitate Pak Umrah pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established three Front Desk Facilitation Counters at Jeddah airport to help Pakistani Umrah pilgrim, said spokesman of the ministry.

In a statement, he said the ministry's Jeddah office staff has been deployed at Jeddah airport to ensure round the clock coordination with Saudi authorities for the smooth return of Umrah pilgrims from the holy land, said a news press release.