- Home
- Pakistan
- Three Front Desk Facilitation Counters established at Jeddah airport to facilitate Pak Umrah pilgrim ..
Three Front Desk Facilitation Counters Established At Jeddah Airport To Facilitate Pak Umrah Pilgrims
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established three Front Desk Facilitation Counters at Jeddah airport to help Pakistani Umrah pilgrim, said spokesman of the ministry.
In a statement, he said the ministry's Jeddah office staff has been deployed at Jeddah airport to ensure round the clock coordination with Saudi authorities for the smooth return of Umrah pilgrims from the holy land, said a news press release.