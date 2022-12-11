Three gamblers arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Lahore police arrested three alleged gamblers and recovered Rs 100,000 in cash, three mobile phones and other items from them on Sunday.

SP Iqbal Town Amarah Sherazi constituted a special police team comprising officials of Iqbal Town which arrested the alleged gamblers, identified as Shoaib , Saleem and Faizan.

Police have registered a case against them.

The SP directed the police to continue crackdown on persons involved in illegal activities.