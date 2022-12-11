UrduPoint.com

Three Gamblers Arrested

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Three gamblers arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Lahore police arrested three alleged gamblers and recovered Rs 100,000 in cash, three mobile phones and other items from them on Sunday.

SP Iqbal Town Amarah Sherazi constituted a special police team comprising officials of Iqbal Town which arrested the alleged gamblers, identified as Shoaib , Saleem and Faizan.

Police have registered a case against them.

The SP directed the police to continue crackdown on persons involved in illegal activities.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Mobile Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

10 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

20 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

20 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

20 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.