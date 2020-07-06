Three gamblers arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested three gamblers and recovered bet money from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested three gamblers and recovered bet money from their possession.

Police said on Monday that Shahnikdar police team conducted raid in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested three gamblers and recovered amounting to Rs 15,400,four mobile phones.They were identified as Faiz Ali, Muhammad Nawaz and Faisal.

Police registered separate cases against them under gambling act.