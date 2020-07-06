UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:21 PM

Three gamblers arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested three gamblers and recovered bet money from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested three gamblers and recovered bet money from their possession.

Police said on Monday that Shahnikdar police team conducted raid in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested three gamblers and recovered amounting to Rs 15,400,four mobile phones.They were identified as Faiz Ali, Muhammad Nawaz and Faisal.

Police registered separate cases against them under gambling act.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Money From

Recent Stories

Dr. Zafar Mirza tests positive for Coronavirus

10 minutes ago

UAE strengthens capacity among medical professiona ..

26 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to start operation on July 14 ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan, China to sign agreement for Azad Pattan ..

32 minutes ago

Australian ambassador enjoys Pakistani mango

44 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen and EU Special Envoy Discuss Ways to ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.